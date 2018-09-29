Butchers Sell Meat In Open Shelters

Butchers in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, have been operating under unhygienic conditions, something that is exposing meat consumers to health risk.

Many of them are seen selling their meat on slaps of decaying wood with houseflies all over place.

The butchers told Ghana News Agency that there was nothing they could do to help the situation.

The only meat shop allotted to them in the market did not have enough space to accommodate everybody.

Mr. Mahamood Adams said the assembly should not only be interested in collecting levies from them but ensure that they were provided with a decent place to do their business.

Mr. James Arthur, the Municipal Environmental Officer, said steps were being taken to deal with the situation.

They would make sure that the right things were done to protect public health.