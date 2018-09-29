More Than 1000 People Screened As Part Of 60th Anniversary Of GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has screened more than 1000 people in the Ho West District of the Volta Region to mark its 60th Anniversary.

The beneficiaries included the aged, many of whom were transported from neighbouring farming communities to the District capital for the medical screening.

As early as 0700 hours, the venue for the exercise was flooded by the locals, some of who tested positive to malaria, hypertension, anaemia and diabetes.

Dr Anthony Ashinyo, the Volta Divisional Chairman of GMA, attributed the high patronage to the absence of a hospital in the District.

Dr Frank Ankobea, the National President of the Association, expressed worry about the high rate of malaria among the children and advised parents to ensure they slept under treated mosquito nets.

He advised the beneficiaries to eat more vegetables and fruits and exercise regularly to stay healthy.

The Anniversary would be climaxed with a general conference in Koforidua.