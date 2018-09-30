Pursue Science And Technology-related Programmes

Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the newly elected Pro Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has encouraged girls to pursue science and technology-related courses.

She said she was eager to see many female students doing programmes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Prof Mrs. Dickson, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, pledged to lead efforts at stimulating the interest of female students in STEM programmes.

She would work with the University's Management on this to significantly increase the number of students admitted into these academic disciplines.

Prof. Mrs. Dickson, the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, is an alumna of the University.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy in 1994, pursued graduate studies leading to the award of MPharm. in Pharmacognosy in 1999 and was appointed a lecturer the following year in the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, KNUST.

In 2003, she was awarded a Commonwealth scholarship to pursue a postgraduate doctoral degree (PhD) at Kings' College London, University of London, UK.

She used the opportunity to successfully complete her programme and acquire a Graduate Certificate in Academic Practice (GCAP), from the same university.

She returned to teaching at the KNUST in 2007 and was promoted to a Senior Lecturer in 2009 and became an Associate Professor in 2014.