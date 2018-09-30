Limited Infrastructure Hampering Admission At GIJ

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has turned down about 1,040 applicants for the 2018/2019 academic year due to limited infrastructure and resources.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of the Institute, who made this known, said some of the 1,040 applicants were equally qualified but for the lack of space had to turn down their applications.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo said this on Friday at the 18th Matriculation ceremony of GIJ to officially admit 2,103 fresh students into its Master's Degree and Diploma programmes.

He said to solve the challenge the Institute was working towards relocating the bulk of its operations to the new site at North Dzorwulu in Accra to increase the intake of students.

The Rector noted that plans were also underway to invest in new facilities and technologies to expand the Institute's capacity and enhance the quality of academic experience for their growing student population.

In all 3,143 applications were received out of which 1,835 are undergraduates and 268 are post graduate students including foreign nationals.

Professor Kwansah-Aidoo said to propel the vision of the Institute, the authorities adhered strictly to the qualification requirements during the admission process, saying: 'I can attest that all of you matriculants have met the stringent requirements'.

He entreated the students to study diligently, be prepared to undertake all tasks and be encouraged to overcome the hurdles that might come their way throughout their study at the Institute.

The Rector advised the students to remain focused and stick to their objectives for enrolling in their respective programmes to be able to complete successfully.

He said the Institute was committed to ensuring that they became fully baked graduates, armed with useful communication skills and capabilities to effectively participate in their fields of endeavour.

Mrs Patience Sowah, the Registrar of GIJ, led the students to take the Matriculation Oath.