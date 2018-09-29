Liar Mahama Should Stop Insulting Our Intelligence

The original caption of this column was “I Will, Did Not.” But upon much deeper reflection, I decided to send the above strongly-worded message to the former President that Mr. John Dramani Mahama has absolutely no right, whatsoever, to cynically presume that he can play the pathologically self-absorbed game of trial-and-error with both the Presidency and the expectations and aspirations of the hardworking Ghanaian citizenry. In the latest exhibition of his trademark of crass arrogance and abject disrespect of the Ghanaian electorate, the former Atta-Mills’ Presidential Spare-tire claims that he could run the Akufo-Addo-implemented fee-free Senior High School Policy Initiative much better than the genius architect himself, given a highly unlikely second nonconsecutive shot at the Presidency (See “I Will Run Free SHS Better Than Akufo-Addo – Mahama” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 9/29/18).

We also know that Mr. Mahama is a political scam-artist and a professional payola-prone liar because in the leadup to the 2012 Presidential Election, he also promised to retrieve every pesewa stolen from our national treasury by Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome. Well, nearly 6 years later, we are now fully aware of the fact that every pesewa of the GHȻ 4 Million, or so, collected from the infamous Mega-Thief and foremost underwriter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was retrieved by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, acting through his very dynamic and astute Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Ms. Gloria Akuffo, and not through either former President Mahama or the latter’s Attorney-General and legal right-hand woman, to wit, Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, perhaps the most scandalously incompetent personality to be ever appointed to this most cardinal cabinet portfolio.

Then also, somebody needs to remind the former Rawlings’ Communication Minister that but for the decidedly unmatched leadership foresight of his successor, that is, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, there would absolutely be no National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in existence in the country even as I write. The fact of the matter is that the Bole native has absolutely no sense of shame, whatsoever, which was why after having royally insulted the memory of his former boss and magnanimous benefactor, the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, Mr. Mahama was still able to campaign in the Atta-Mills’ stronghold of the Central Region for the undeserved chance to lord it over Ghanaians for the second nonconsecutive time. And on the latter score, it may be vividly recalled that in the wake of the “mystery” death of then-President Mills, while campaigning in his electoral stronghold of the Northern Region, then-Interim President Mahama virulently accused his then recently deceased predecessor of having made him his sidekick or political spare-tire.

“It is time for us, Northerners, to assume the substantive reins of the Presidency,” the former NDC-MP for Gonja-West would thunderously declare to a captive audience in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale. “We are tired of being disrespectfully and condescendingly used as political spare tires,” he would bark, making a sardonic reference to the widely alleged short-shrift treatment of the late Vice-President Aliu Mahama by former President John Agyekum-Kufuor. He would also go on to clinch a hotly disputed victory in the 2012 Presidential Election. Nearly six years later, many critically thinking Ghanaian voters are fully convinced that Mr. Mahama did not even deserve to have been selected and elected a presidential second-bananas or spare-tire to the late former University of Ghana’s Law School professor.

Mr. Mahama also says that he could run the Akufo-Addo-implemented fee-free Senior High School Policy Initiative far better that the system’s own creator or architect himself. But here, again, we also know that this is a flagrant lie because it was the same Mr. Mahama who, as substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, told the Ghanaian people that a fee-free SHS policy initiative was a veritable pipe-dream deviously concocted by then-Candidate Akufo-Addo to hoodwink Ghanaian voters into putting him in the Jubilee-Flagstaff House, which Mr. Mahama suggestively claimed to be his birthright. Now, it goes without saying that the Russian-trained public relations operative simply wants to be afforded a highly unlikely second shot at the Presidency, so as to enable him to summarily close down the fee-free SHS system, in order to doggedly pursue his unconscionably elitist agenda of putting at least 30-percent of SHS-eligible Ghanaian youths back onto the streets and rendered effectively destitute in the name of the inexcusably destructive “social democratic” policies of the National Democratic Congress.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

September 29, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]