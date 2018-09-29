MCE For New Juaben Supports Schools

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of New Juaben North, Comfort Asante has admonished parents to take full advantage of the government programs of providing free and quality education to every child in the country.

Madam Comfort Asante said policies had created an opportune time for every child in the country to be educated right from nursery school to the university.

She therefore called on parents and guardians to enroll all children in their communities to be beneficiaries of governments good education programs and policies.

In an interview with Citi News after visiting some primary schools in the New Juaben North Municipality, Madam Comfort Asante said the future of the country would be stable if every Ghanaian child is educated.

“I am really impressed with the turnout today in all the schools we visited, from the spirit and enthusiasm displayed by the kids and teachers I have a feeling they are all ready for academic work this year. However, I want to use this opportunity to encourage parents who are yet to enroll their children who are due for school to do so as soon as possible”.

Madam Comfort Asante added that the future for the country would be bright with the implementation of the free education programs.

Madam Comfort Asante visited the Effiduase RC Kindergarten A and B, Oyoko Methodist Primary, Asikasu Presbyterian Primary, Akwadum MA and Akwadum Islamic primary school where she presented a total of 84 brand new foam maker boards, 40 pieces of school uniforms, 150 books, 150 pencil cases, 2000 pieces of drinks and biscuits together with dozens of crayons, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers to encourage teaching and learning.