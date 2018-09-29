It Is No Laughing Matter

At a UNICEF and JOY NEWS-sponsored forum on the 2019 Budget, the full details of which have yet to be released by the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we were told that 98.5 percent of all taxes collected by the central government go into the payment of the salaries of public servants and workers (See “Why Ghanaians Laughed at Akufo-Addo’s Budget Before It Is Drawn” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 9/28/18). Well, readers may not believe or know this but if this reportage is true, then it is very good news. What this means is that for the very first time in a very, very long time in living memory, the government may have broken even. And that is something to be unreservedly proud about.

You see, even with a presidential staff that has been alleged to have been markedly smaller in size than that of the present Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party, the previous Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and before the latter, the Mills-led government of the NDC, were known to routinely supplement the salaries of civil and public servants with monetary aid from our traditional Western donor nations. What this new development means is that, perhaps, for the first time since independence, Ghana may auspiciously be on the road towards real and credible economic recovery. There does not seem to be much left to the paymaster after all government employees have been paid; all that is left is a diddly 1.5 percent of tax surplus that can be earmarked for our national development.

Well, yours truly is no tax expert, but what the preceding clearly means is that if the 60-percent, or so, amount of taxes that never get collected, at last count, due to systemic structural deficiency of our central government, gets collected in due course, that is, with the solemn promise by the present Akufo-Addo Administration to make the country’s tax-collection system more efficient and transparent, Ghana may very well be on the road to serious national development within the next several years with the minimum of foreign aid. Under the Mahama and the previous NDC-led regimes, the payment of the salaries of public workers effectively left the government in the red. There may be another good news for Ghanaians here; and it is that the routine norm of official corruption and/or kleptocracy in the country may have been drastically reduced to a level never witnessed before. Which means that presently nearly every dime or 10 pesewas received by the Akufo-Addo government, in the form of external aid or fiscal support, goes into the national development fund.

You see, 1.5 percent of tax revenue surplus may not seem to be much, but the good news here is that it still puts the national ledger in the black, as opposed to red-lettered or numbered deficit figures. This may also sound ironic and, indeed, it is ironic. And it is that contrary to what prominent think-tank deans and provosts like Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, of the IMANI-Africa policy-monitoring and advisement institute, would have the rest of us believe, Nana Akufo-Addo’s 110 staff of cabinet appointees may actually have made a far more heck of a remarkable difference on our national development effort than the much smaller but decidedly grossly incompetent Mahama cabinet and presidential staff that actually poked Earth-sized craters into the country’s fiscal balance sheet.

In this instance, therefore, the reverse mantra of “The More the Merrier” clearly appears to be in play. Consequently, scrapping the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, as suggested by an otherwise very progressive Mr. Cudjoe would add absolutely nothing to the national development budget; without the sort of emulative fiscal discipline being doggedly pursued by the Akufo-Addo Administration, it is highly unlikely that the estimated GHȻ 3 Billion budget of the Hawa Koomson-headed ministry would put any remarkable dent of fiscal relief into the national deficit or exponentially increase the amount of money available for our national development. In much the same way, Dr. Eric Osei Assibey, of the University of Ghana, egregiously errs when the renowned economist observes that the Akufo-Addo government has not adequately targeted the uplift of the youthful poor and destitute in its policy regime.

No such expert observation could be more inaccurate, especially when one also spotlights the President’s fee-free Senior High School policy initiative, as well as Nana Akufo-Addo’s all-too-progressive decision to resuscitate the effectively bankrupted Kufuor-fangled National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which President Akufo-Addo inherited from the democratically ousted Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress. As well, as aptly pointed out by Dr. Kwadwo Mensah Abrampah, of the Ministry of Planning, the fee-free policy initiative constructively and progressively tackled the critical development of the estimated 60 percent of the under-25 Ghanaian citizens who constitute the next generation of the country’s leadership and workforce.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

September 29, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]