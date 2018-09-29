Kumasi: Swimmer Drowns In Pool

DISASTER STRUCK after a swimmer got drowned in a swimming pool, whilst he was having fun with his friends in Kumasi.

Francis Prempeh, who is said to be in his early 20s, was reportedly swimming in the pool, whilst his four other friends watched.

At a point, Prempeh suddenly got missing from the pool and so his friends, who were worried, quickly raised alarm.

A horde of swimmers dived down into the pool and they were able to retrieve Prempeh, who was then looking very weak.

Prempeh was rushed to the KNUST Hospital in an attempt to save his life but it was too late as he was pronounced dead.

The appalling incident happened at a certain hospitality industry at Oduom in Kumasi on September 22, this year.

The news was disclosed to the paper by a policeman, who did not want his identity disclosed.

The police source said the police, after learning about the incident, went to the hospital and inspected the body of the deceased.

According to him, there was no mark of violence on the body of Prempeh, adding that investigations are still ongoing.