Otumfuo Dashes Free Land For Library Project

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has offered a huge parcel of land for the construction of an ultra-modern community library project.

The spacious community library facility is expected to be situated at Protia within the Manhyia South Constituency in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The pleasant news was announced by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka 'Napo', the Minister of Education, during a public event in Kumasi on Friday.

The minister, who is also the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency, said the library project is his own initiative.

According to him, due to Otumfuo's deep love for education, the King has decided to offer a free land to make the library project to become a reality.

“I am happy to announce to you that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has given us a free land to build a community library at Protia,” he disclosed, adding “the library project will boast of several modern amenities that will make it easier for students to access information and boost their learning”.

Napo, who was presenting essential text books to basic schools in his constituency, gracefully thanked Otumfuo for his timely support.

According to him, the Asantehene is a major pillar behind the transformation of education in the country, for which reason he deserves commendation.

Napo noted that the community library project is intended to help students at Protia and the nearby areas to improve their learning.

He said similar library projects had already been constructed at Abbey's Park and Dichemso – both in the Manhyia South Constituency – to boost learning.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is noted for his passion for the development of education in the country throughout his 19-year reign as Asantehene.

The Asante King initiated the 'Otumfuo Education Fund' immediately he was enstooled as Asantehene to support brilliant, needy students.

So far, thousands of Ghanaian students from various regions with diverse tribal and religious backgrounds have benefitted from the scheme.

The Asantehene has also been honoured with numerous doctorate degrees by universities across the world for being passionate about education.