Seven Tarkwa Kids Buried Following Car Crash

A joint funeral service was held yesterday for all seven pupils of Learners’ Bridge Academy at Dompim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region who died in a car crash about a week ago.

The seven kids were buried after requiem service was held for them at the Tarkwa Community Centre.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the bereaved families wept uncontrollably when the caskets were taken from the venue to the cemetery.

Those who mustered courage and attempted not to weep eventually broke down and wept uncontrollably, triggering general wailing at the venue.

The seven school pupils were killed in an accident that occurred on Monday, September 17, 2018 at about 4:30pm.

The gory accident, which occurred between Dompim and Bonsa on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Road, also left six other pupils and a teacher seriously injured.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the accident happened when a tipper truck collided with a Sprinter bus transporting school-children and some teachers from the school to their respective destinations.

According to sources, the school-children got trapped in the mangled bus, but with the help of some residents, they were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitness reports said the Sprinter Bus with registration number GC 2947-09 was heading towards Ahwetieso, near Tarkwa when it collided with the truck registered GT 9135-13.

The truck was believed to be heading towards a mining company in the Western Region when the accident occurred.

Some of the eyewitnesses asserted that the Sprinter Bus, which had been conveying the school-children to and from the school on daily basis, was somehow overloaded on that fateful day.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the police in Tarkwa and Dompim rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the serious crash.

The deceased, who were aged between three and 14, were confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

About six other pupils are currently receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining various degrees of injury.