NDC Polls: Joshua Akamba distances himself from Kojo Bonsu

An Aspiring National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba has distanced himself from Mr Kojo Bonsu's intention to join the Flagbearership contest of the party.

In a statement released on 29th September 2018, the two terms Deputy National Organizer of the party, indicated that he had been taken aback by the decision taken by Mr Kojo Bonsu since he kept it as a secret and promised that he had no intentions of contesting for any position in the party.

The two, Joshua Hamidu Akamba and Mr Kojo Bonsu were the main organizers of the the party's Unity Walks which is believed to have taken the party out of despondency after it's electoral defeat in 2016.

Mr Joshua Akamba described the move by Mr Kojo Bonsu as "traitorous, self seeking and wicked hidden Agenda" and indicated that his loyalty to Former President John Dramani Mahama remains unquestionable.

He further stressed that he was committed to the "COME BACK" Agenda of Former President John Mahama and would "remain focused on helping to rebuild, restructure and reposition the party on the right footing for Victory 2020.

Below is the full statement

For Immediate Release

JOSHUA AKAMBA DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM KOJO BONSU AND HIS SUPPOSED FLAGBEARERSHIP CONTEST

My attention has been drawn to a news item on citinewsroom.com, suggesting that Mr Kojo Bonsu, intends to join the Flagbearership contest of our dear party.

I must confess, that I have been taken aback by this traitorous, self seeking and wicked hidden Agenda by Kojo Bonsu and wish to emphatically indicate, that I Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has absolutely nothing to do with this self centered Agenda.

I wish to therefore distance myself from Kojo Bonsu and his supposed Presidential Bid.

My Choice for the Flagbearership of our dear party is known by all and Kojo Bonsu himself can testify to my unflinched loyalty to H.E John Dramani Mahama and the Family.

I am appalled by the betrayal of trust he has exhibited and wishes to use this medium to distance myself from him and his supposed Presidential Bid.

I remain focused on helping to rebuild, restructure and reposition the party on the right footing for Victory 2020.

"When you have a Ladle, you don't use your hands to fetch hot soup".

Obviously, our Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections is known by all and I am committed to this Gracious COME BACK.

Long Live the NDC!!!

Signed!

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Aspiring National Organizer

National Democratic Congress

