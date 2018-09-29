Agriculture is the way to wealth-Pastor tells young Ghanaians

Pastor Sammy Aduama

Ghanaian youth have been advised to take agriculture more seriously in order to improve livelihoods.

Head Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Center, Atasemanso branch in an interview with Bernard Buachi of rawgist.com was sad that despite the exposure of Ghana’s youth to foreign tastes, many of them were not willing to go through the process of acquiring wealth.

“Success for many young people in Ghana means cash. It is however unfortunate that too many of them just want shortcuts”, Pastor Samuel Aduama observed.

He said the shortcuts taken by many of the youth such as sakawa end up destroying their lives.

He advised the youth to consider agriculture as a viable source of good income.

Pastor Aduama also appealed to the government to put in place practical policies that will draw the youth into agriculture and help them with mentorship, machinery, storage facilities amongst other requirements to help them succeed.

“If Ghana focuses on Agriculture for the youth, things will turn around”, he assured and explained that “with agriculture, the whole world is your market”.

He emphasizes that the food problem in Africa and the rest of the world is a serious problem that should be consciously taken up by the youth.

What do you think about this piece? Share your comment in the comment thread and share the story using the social media buttons above. Thank you.