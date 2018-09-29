Hail Dr. Joseph Tia Akama, The Cardiologist At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Dr. Joseph Tia Akama

On Friday, September 28, 2018, I watched an interview Dr. Joseph Tia Akama granted Nana Ansah Kwao IV on ‘Personality Profile,’ and my day was made. In fact, Ghana has plenitude of blessings. In the midst of difficulties in our country, which we will definitely scale over pretty soon, listening to Dr. Joseph Tia Akama encourages me. His exploits in the field of medicine are not only encouraging, but also breathtaking. The totality of his life inhabits a space where divinity (divine providence) interacts with humanity. He worked hard, and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ. In spite of his great knowledge in the field of cardiology, he believes in the Lord.

He had every reason not to have returned to Ghana after his training, but for the love of Ghana and God, he came home. He is working under unparalleled difficult conditions, and yet, he is not throwing in the towel. He is making impact and still committed to his call as a 'god' in the guise of men (after all doctors are human-gods). God creates life and doctors help in maintaining in.

His story tells us that the race is not to the swift, just as the battle is not to the strong. Time and predestination happens to all. God takes what is weak to shame the strong. He takes the 'foolish' to shame the 'wise'. From his story, we also learn that God equips before He assigns a duty. If God really calls you, where you were born, conditions of your birth, and your parentage background do not matter. Our obedience to the call (which is also by grace) is what brings us success. I love the epithet of Charles Stanley, "We have to only obey, and allow God to take care of the consequences."

Similarly, his story tells us that, as a nation, we must make development a state project. Training more doctors is not unfeasible. It is a matter of priority. If we commit ourselves to training more doctors, obviously, we will do well in closing the yawning gap between doctor-patient ratios. I have always argued that if we are serious as a nation, we can train a doctor out of every ten children born in a month. If countries like Cuba are able to do it, then Ghana with all the potential resources we have at our disposal, we should be able to also do it.

Finally, we need to work on the political economy of medical education. The perception that some 'doctors' are trying to keep the profession as a bourgeoisie profession and in the process close the door of medical school to the children of peasants should be deconstructed. We need to invest in medical training. I know how some young men and women are struggling to go to medical school (due to finances) even though they are super intelligent and have unfettered interest in rescuing lives.

Because our Redeemer (Jesus Christ) lives, Ghana will work. No matter what we see, there is hope for the country. We must critique (constructively), but we must not lose hope. Winston Churchill was right in saying that democracy is the best form of governance, because all other forms of governance have failed us. As a Christian, my solid belief in the total depravity of Man (including woman) predisposes me to accepting constructive opposition as a form of governmentality (to use Foucault's concept). Without constructive opposition, the ruler may err (as a result of the depravity of his reasoning) and sink all of us. That was the plight of Kwame Nkrumah, our first president. By formally gaging opposition in 1964, he missed the opportunity to take Ghana to the covetous Promised Land.

But I also believe that we must have responsible opposition. Checks and balances will work pretty well if we have a listening government and a responsible opposition. I am praying for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo to succeed, because his success is a success for my family, community, nation, the continent of Africa, and the rest of the world. His failure will have the same ramification.

God help Ghana. God bless Doctors like Dr. Joseph Tia Akama, who are sacrificing their time and intellect to save life and to help build Ghana. Ghana be ye yie!

Satyagraha!!!