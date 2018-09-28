Minority Must Apologise To Ghanaians For Seeking To Block The China Sinohydro Deal - Democratic Alliance Ghana

There is a huge infrastructural deficit in Ghana, which is a major constraint on growth and development. The provision of public infrastructure is one of the prime mandates of governments all over the world and Ghana is no different.

Infrastructure like roads, electricity, water, sanitation, harbors and airports among others are fundamental prerequisites for economic growth and development. Studies across the world have shown the close relationship between good infrastructure and economic growth. A study carried out by a World Bank team at the request of the Ministry of Finance showed that the country requires sustained spending of at least $1.5bn per annum over the next decade to plug the infrastructure gap that exists.

The *Akufo-Addo* led government realizing the unlimited demand on the nation’s finances and the urgent need for accelerated infrastructure development to match our current status as a lower-middle-income country, considered the 2bn USD Sinohydro barter deal, an innovative option to close the infrastructural gap in Ghana without adding up to Ghana’s debt stock. The Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) a facility under which Sinohydro will implement various infrastructural projects for Ghana and the state will repay with refined bauxite alumina and aluminum.

Ghana’s minority in parliament, obviously stunned by the government’s innovativeness and ‘outside-the-box-thinking’ wrote to the IMF ostensibly to thwart government’s effort and deny the people of Ghana these developments. Their argument that the facility was a loan and will add to the country’s debt stock was only a façade behind which lay their true intent, that is, to frustrate government and stall development. The other result the minority expected was a declaration from IMF that the facility was a loan so they would play partisan propaganda to equalize their heavy appetite for unproductive loans.

The move by the minority in our view was unpatriotic, irresponsible and we demand a retraction of their letter and an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana.

The Akufo-Addo led government is on the right path to transformational development to the good people of Ghana and must be given the necessary support to bring progress and prosperity to all.

