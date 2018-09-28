NHIA Holds Training For Monitoring And Evaluation Officers

Dr Samuel Annor, Chief Executive Officer of NHIA

The Quality Assurance Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority has organized a training session for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officers in Accra.

The purpose of the training is to equip Monitoring and Evaluation officers adequately to ensure quality healthcare delivery for NHIS members.

Since his appointment by President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo Addo, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Samuel Annor, is putting in place adequate measures to ensure that the scheme lived up to its expectation of ensuring a universal health insurance coverage for all Ghanaians.

Some of the measures include the securing of a fiat by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to be able to prosecute its own cases, relating to fraud by any clients.

Plans are also far advanced for the scheme to go digital, to enable subscribers register or renew their membership at the comfort of their homes by using mobile phones.

Staff of the various department of the NHIA are also being trained to get abreast with new ideas and technology for the advancement of their work.

Speaking at the opening of the training session, Vivian Addo Kobea, the Director of Quality Assurance Directorate of the NHIA said the training was to equip the officers of the best practices to able to work effectively.

She advised the M&Es to ensure that NHIS members get the best of treatment both at the providers end and the various district offices.

The training session was represented by the southern belt version covering M&E Officers from Volta, Central, Western, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Madam Kobea disclosed that a similar exercise would be done in Kumasi for the rest of the five regions early next week.