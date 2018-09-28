My Menses Have Changed…So What??

By Dr Samuel Bennett Ntiamoah (Korle Bu Teaching Hospital)

It is a common practice to see women report to the consulting room with issues related to their menses. More often than not, their complaints span from changes in the amount of flow, the duration, associated pains and issues with inter-menstrual bleeding.

Menstruation is the periodic shedding of the uterine lining of females in the form of blood, through the vagina.

The first menstrual period of life (menarche) begins between 12 and 15years of age and the typical length of time between the first day of one period to the first day of the next period is 21 to 35days.

Bleeding normally lasts around 2 to 7 days, within which most women will lose less than 16 teaspoons of blood (80ml) during their period, with 6 to 8 teaspoons as the average.

Menstruation stops usually after menopause, which usually occurs between 45 and 55yrs.

Missed, Reduced or Late periods happen for many reasons. Common causes can range from hormonal imbalances to serious medical conditions.

Pregnancy, exclusive breast feeding for the first six months after delivery and menopause are common physiological causes of missed or delayed period.

Other factors that may affect the menstrual cycle in terms of the amount of bleeding and the duration include;

High stress levels, Extreme weight loss or weight gain, over exercising, change in environment, food allergies and sensitivities, some medications and contraceptive methods, hormonal replacement therapies, etc.

Serious medical conditions like: Thyroid disease, Uterine Fibroid and Polyps, Endometriosis, Endometrial cancer, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Pelvic inflammatory diseases, as well as conditions that predispose you to be anaemic, all affect the menstrual cycle.

As Clinicians, our biggest worry is when irregular menses are associated with prolonged duration of bleeding and large amount of bleeding which may, or may not, include heavy clots or abnormally severe abdominal pains, since these may be the warning signs for a hidden disease process.

So the next time you observe somebody having a sudden menses in the exams hall, or sudden change in her cycle following taking up of a new job or change in environment or certain life style habits, there shouldn’t be any cause for alarm.

The best you can do is to monitor it for at least 3 to 6 months and if it still persists, then you are good to enter the consulting room.