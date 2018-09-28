Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi Endorses Mahama

A former Minister of State, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi , has endorsed the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama as NDC’s flagbearer for election 2020.

According to him, Mr. Mahama is experienced and “knows how to handle the stresses of leadership” making him the best person to lead the party in the next general election.

Prof. Ahwoi also described Mr. Dramani Mahama as someone who is composed and still remains true to the values of the NDC.

He explained further that having worked with Mr. Mahama, he is confident his candidature will ensure victory for the NDC.

“To me, John Dramani Mahama is the best man for the job, we need a steady and experienced hand, someone who can remain composed under the pressure of the campaign race and still remain true to the values of our great NDC.”

“JM has been there, he knows what it’s about and how to handle the stresses of leadership. I have worked with him before. I was Minister when he was a deputy Minister, I watched him perform as President. To win 2020, I go for JM”.

Former President John Dramani Mahama officially launched his campaign on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in the Central Region, in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and subsequently contest the 2020 elections.

Addressing enthusiastic supporters of the party in the Awutu Senya Constituency, Mr. Mahama said the party had learnt its lessons and will ensure campaign funds are not diverted.

'NDC's future with Mahama bleak' – Ricketts- Hagan

A flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has said the party's chances of winning the 2020 election will be bleak should the former President John Mahama be elected flagbearer.

“I will not be sure about our chances in 2020 even though we would have to work hard. Possibly with all that is going on in the NPP, we could have a chance and that is why I am contesting because I don't see the future clearly. Former President Mahama has done his bit. History or posterity will be kind to him for what he's done but no one person can solve all the problems in this country,” he said.

The opposition party is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2020 polls before the close of the year 2018.

So far, about 11 people have expressed interest in contesting in the NDC's flagbearership race.

'God allowed our defeat for Ghanaians to compare us to the NPP' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) defeat in the 2016 election, was allowed by God for a purpose.

He said, the party's defeat offered Ghanaians an opportunity to compare the performance of the previous National Democratic Congress with that of the current New Patriotic Party government.

“Sometimes we set our hearts on something but God will not give it to you; but whatever God does is good because it was God who made us lose the election,” the former President stated.

“We have faith that Ghanaians have both tasted water and alcohol so they know which one is appropriate. I have faith we will be victorious in the 2020 election,” said the former President in the Central Region today [Wednesday], where he officially launched his campaign for the NDC's flagbearership race”.