Abodakpi Gets Support From NDC Youth In Northern Region

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) youth groups in the Northern Region have declared their support for one of the party’s national Chair aspirants, Dan Abodakpi.

A group calling itself the Movement for Dan Abodakpi is leading the campaign in the region galvanizing support for him.

The group is on a regional campaign tour asking NDC delegates to elect Dan Abodakpi as the party’s national Chairman.

At a media briefing in Tamale, Convener and Communications Director of the Movement for Dan Abodakpi NDC youth group, Hardi Pagazaa, said Dan Abodakpi is the NDC’s best bet for the national Chair position.

“Mr. Abodakpi has an impressive credential if compared with the other contenders because he has served the NDC faithfully since the PNDC era through to its current form.”

“All of them without exception are qualified to lead the party. However in a critical situation in which the NDC finds itself, we don’t only have to elect leaders but a person with extraordinary credentials is needed to lead us.”

Dan Abodakpi

According to Hardi Pagazaa, electing Dan Abodakpi as the NDC’s national Chairman will consolidate the party’s electoral gains in the Northern and Volta. Regions.

“The Volta and the three regions of the north give the NDC the highest number of votes in every national election since 1992, and so for a political party to win power, the strong holds of that party must be consolidated whilst efforts are made to win floating voters. So for us to win 2020 elections, our strong holds in Volta and Northern Regions must be consolidated.”

The group is convinced that former President John Dramani Mahama could lead the NDC for the 2020 general elections for which reason Dan Abodakpi should be elected as the national Chairman.

“Checks on the ground indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama would win the presidential primary and the general elections. It is therefore proper that we elect a National Chairman from the Volta Region. Who could this be more than uncle Dan Abodakpi? This is also in line with the party’s long practice where we have never elected a presidential and National Chairman from one region.”