MMDCEs Warned Against Poor Performance

The Adansihene, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, has cautioned the six Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in Adansi State (Adansiman) against poor performance in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief charged them to work hard to win the confidence of the electorate for them to vote and retain their party in power, come year 2020.

“Nana Akufo-Addo expects hard work from you so that the electorate will appreciate the contribution of the party towards the improvement of their standard of living. If the President loses the general elections, you also cease to be an MCE or DCE,” he said.

The Adansihene gave the admonition at a major meeting with MDCEs, members of Parliament (MPs), Nananom (chiefs) and other stakeholders at the Bonsra Afriyie Palace at Fomena.

Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie explained that the invitation to the MDCEs and the MPs was for them to showcase what they had so far done in their various areas since they took up the appointments, so that when he meets the President, he could categorically tell him which of his appointees is working, and which of them needs to be replaced.

The Omanhene emphasised: “In the case of an MP, he or she could win his or her seat and go on to retain his or her parliamentary status, even if his or her party does not win the general elections.

“In your case, you just get booted out when your party does not retain power, hence, you need to work hard,” he said.

Touching on mineral royalties, the Adansihene stated that with AngloGold Ashanti bouncing back, he would expect the assemblies to account to Adansiman what they do with royalties on a quarterly basis, since the money from the mine is supposed to go into development.

The Adansihene called for effective communication and collaboration between his office, the MDCEs and MPs, noting that such periodic briefings from the stakeholders would be sustained to become a regular feature of his administration.

Nana Amonimaa Dede II, Queenmother of Adansi, called for the establishment of a Vocational and Technical Training Centre in Adansi to train the youth in the various skills, noting that the establishment will enable those who did not get the chance to go to Senior High School (SHS) to realise their God-given talents.

The DCEs from Adansi North, Adansi Asokwa, Adansi South, Adansi Akrofuom, Obuasi East and the MCE from Obuasi, as well as the Fomena MP, took turns to brief the gathering on what they have been able to accomplish since they assumed office.