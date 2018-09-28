KIA Terminal 3: No Compromise On Security

Users of the new ultra modern $275 million Terminal Three departure and arrival halls of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have been assured of adequate security.

Speaking in an interview with The Chronicle yesterday, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, said with assistance from sister security agencies, adequate surveillance measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers and their luggage.

According to him, his outfit has done its home work, because they know that the new facility is not only going to attract international flights, which, hitherto, were not using the airport, but criminals as well.

The GIS boss further told The Chronicle that a number of simulation exercises had been conducted, and that adequate measures are in place to ensure the safety of the passengers.

It involves deterrence of unlawful entry, facilitation of lawful entry, residence, naturalization, and termination of unlawful residence.

They also undertake research and analysing applications, petitions and supporting documentation, interviewing petitioners and applicants to assess credibility, denying and or granting petitions and applications

Comptroller General Takyi told The Chronicle that the government had done a lot in equipping his out, but, however, called for further retooling of the service to deal with cross-border crime. This, he said, would reduce pressure on the Ghana Police Service to prevent crime within the country's borders.

Parliament, in 2016, passed a legislation, which cleared members of the service to handle firearms due to the dangers associated with their duties, which are performed in the remotest and difficult terrains in the country.

Currently, personnel of the service rely on their colleagues at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to deal with hostile violators of the country's immigration laws.

A decision given by the law makers to allow the servicemen to handle arms is part of efforts to ensure that the various security setups in the country are well placed to train and fight terrorism.

On non-Ghanaian citizens, some roaming the streets and engaging in illegal activities, the immigration boss stated that the authorities were making conscious efforts to improve on the logistics capacity of the service.

With logistics in place, the service will tackle the issue of non-Ghanaian nationals who overstay their 90 days Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mandated protocol for member states.

He charged all in that situation to report at the nearest immigration offices to regularise their continued stay in the country.