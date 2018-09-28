Gov’t begins five year strategic plan for TVET

A five-year strategic plan to transform Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has begun in earnest. Cabinet approval has already been sought and review of legal arrangements towards furthering this end is underway.

These were made known by the Deputy Minister for Education, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, during the 4th National Policy Summit, being held at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale from 24th -25th September, 2018.

Delivering a Presentation on ‘Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, what is the Success Story so far and What are the next steps to enhance Awareness Creation and increase enrolment’, Hon. Ayisi stated that the five-year plan links and paces Educational Development to Economic Development, with a goal of transforming Ghana’s labour force to enhance productivity and employment.

Hon. Ayisi outlined some of the strategies as realignment of all public TVET institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE); establishment and operationalization of Technical and Vocational Education Service (TVES) as a delivery agency under MoE; Establishment of an apex training institution for the training of TVET staff; addition of Department of Education to Technical Universities; Strengthening Agricultural training in TVET; and Establishment of Sector Skills Council.

Others included the establishment of Twenty (20) state-of-the-art TVET institutions; Conduct of Skills gap analysis and needs assessment of all TVET institutions; Implementation of Competency based Training (CBT) Policy; and Strengthening the capacity of COTVET and Qualification Awarding body.

The Deputy Minister stated that as part of a financing strategy, a Skills Development Fund will be established whilst under the Environmental Sustainability strategy, there will be an integration of greening philosophy in TVET curricular, workplace practices and communities.

Hon. Ayisi stated that ‘the TVET Campaign’; TVET Road Shows; TVET Entrepreneurship Challenge; Zonal, National and International Skills Competitions; Reality TV Shows on Skills and TVET; as well as Media Engagements and Interactions, will be undertaken as the next steps towards awareness creation.

Source: peacefmonline.com