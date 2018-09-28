'Proverbs 19:3' the perfect answer to Mahama's accusation against God - Razak Opoku jabs

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku has said Proverbs 19:3 is the perfect answer to the former President John Mahama's accusation against God for his 2016 defeat.

The former President, Mr. John Mahama during his four days tour to the Central Region said the National Democratic Congress's 2016 defeat, was allowed by God for a reason.

According to him, the party’s defeat offered Ghanaians an opportunity to compare the performance of the previous National Democratic Congress with that of the current New Patriotic Party government.

“Sometimes we set our hearts on something but God will not give it to you; but whatever God does is good because it was God who made us lose the election,” the former President stated.

“We have faith that Ghanaians have both tasted water and alcohol so they know which one is appropriate. I have faith we will be victorious in the 2020 election,” said the former President in the Central Region today [Wednesday], where he officially launched his campaign for the NDC’s flagbearership race”.

But in a statement signed by group's boss, Razak Opoku and copied to GhanaWeb indicated that it was wrong for the former president to blame God for his defeat as a sitting President and revealed that Mr. Mahama lost the elections based on bad policies introduced.

"Inflicts Ghanaians with Dumsor for 5years thereby collapsing thousands of businesses across the Country?, Pay Woyome a whopping sum of GHC 51 million?, Award Bedroom Affairs and Sweetheart Contract to Selase Ibrahim at the whopping cost of GHC 3.9million for bus branding?, Cancel Nursing Trainees Allowance?"

Below is the full statement

