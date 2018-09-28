Man Jailed For Stealing Waste Bin

A 48-YEAR-old man, who stole a waste bin belonging to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The convict, Mohammed Rufai, who is 48 years old and a father of four children, pleaded guilty to stealing but he was sentenced.

The Presiding Judge, Michael Johnson Abbey, jailed Rufai without accepting his passionate appeal for leniency.

The prosecutor told the Nkawie Circuit Court that the KMA recently discovered that some of its waste bins in the city were surprisingly disappearing.

He disclosed that the waste bins were placed at vantage points in the city as part of 'Operation Keep the City Clean' project initiated by KMA.

Rufai was sighted stealing one of the waste bins.

The convict was sent to the police station, where he was detained for some time before he was eventually arraigned and sentenced by the court.

According to reports, there was drama on the court premises as Rufai’s family members, who could not contain their shock of his sentence, broke down in tears.