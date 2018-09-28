Grand Sales 2018 Commences

THE 2018 edition of the annual Grand Sales Exhibition has been unveiled at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, September 27, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL), Dr. Agnes Adu, explained that this year’s Grand Sales shall last for a period of 12 days, beginning from the date of its launch to October 8.

It is intended to bring together buyers and sellers to patronize goods and services that will be showcased by about 100 exhibitors this year.

Dr Adu stated that this year, exhibitors will come from West African nations like Togo, Nigeria, as well as from the Far East countries like India and Turkey.

The essence of the fair, she said, is to support local businesses to grow in line with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s agenda of supporting the growth of private businesses, saying 'Grand Sales' is actually a way of supporting our local industry.

She explained that local businesses shall have the opportunity to be introduced to their international counterparts.

The GTFCL boss disclosed that the Grand Sales is the Trade Fair Company's initiative to create the platform for companies; small, medium and large, to offload their stock and to also restock ahead of the busy business activities that normally precede the Christmas season.

She therefore appealed to local exhibitors to link up with foreign partners during the fair.