2nd Edition Of Business Plan Competition Launched

Lead Afrique International, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), on Tuesday, launched the second edition of its business plan competition dubbed, CR8TIFF Business Plan Competition in Accra in a bid to contribute to the preparation of a new generation of Ghanaians.

Co-founder of Lead Afrique International and host for the launch, Michael Ohene-Effah, in a remark, expressed profound excitement at how the competition was taking shape.

The business plan competition is an entrepreneurial skills development programme for senior high school students aimed at unearthing serious thinking and problem-solving skills.

He outlined the vision of Lead Afrique in raising creative and responsive leaders in Africa, saying the essence of introducing several leadership and soft skill programmes is to shape the younger generation.

Some schools present at the launch were Tema International School, Mother Care School and Merton International School.

Some past participants said the competition created a great platform for them to explore their potentials and creativity.

Chairman for the occasion, Kennedy Okosun, lauded Lead Afrique and stressed the need for proper training in entrepreneurship to drive development in Ghana.

He, however, emphasized the need for the younger generation to be groomed into problem solving individuals.

Rev Okosun expressed worry about the gap between intellectual and economic growth and emphasized the need for entrepreneurial training for graduates to help boost their self esteem.

Sponsors included Fidelity Bank, NASCO, CEIBS, National Investment Bank and Mutual Integrity.