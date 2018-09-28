Akufo-Addo Is Sleeping On The Job - Lawyer

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, has described the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as shambolic.

He said recent happenings in government shows that President Akufo Addo has lost focus on the mandate Ghanaians gave him.

Ampaw made these comments in response to the rants of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in the media yesterday.

''Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo because they were convinced he was not coming to repeat the mistakes and corruption scandals recorded under the NDC. He promised to establish the office of Special Prosecutor but he is currently disappointing Ghanaians.", Ampaw said.

He said complaints coming from Martin Amidu is an indictment on government in the fight against corruption. The fight against corruption he said was one of the major campaign promises by President Akufo-Addo but from what has happened, it seems the president's commitment in the fight against corruption has vanished.

Martin Amidu had complained that his office is under-resourced and some of Nana Addo's appointees are frustrating his work.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Ampaw said: "We thought Martin Amidu would be fighting corruption. We thought he would be in court by now fighting corruption but he is not being given the resources. Without the resources, he would be frustrated and ineffective. When that happens, it would be an indictment on President Akufo-Addo.''

"The office must have rules of engagement, the office should have the needed technology, investigators, administrators to function. Nana Addo is losing the fight against corruption and the opposition is marshalling all the resources to campaign against the NPP."

"Nana Addo should back up because the scandals going on under his administration is serious. There is nothing going on under Nana Addo over the fight against corruption. This is not good", he added.