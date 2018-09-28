E/R: Soldiers Assault 38-Year-Old Man Over Prostitute

A 38-year-old man is currently reeling from pain after he was reportedly brutalised by a group of soldiers.

The victim, identified as Kofi Gunta, is reported to have been assaulted by five military men at Koforidua-Bentom in the Eastern region.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the soldiers raided the neighbourhood amidst warning shots, rounded up Gunta and mercilessly beat him, hitting his head severally with stones and the butt of their guns.

Residents say the victim was beaten because he confronted one of the soldiers some weeks ago and demanded that he paid a commercial sex worker he slept with at a brothel called Bula spot.

According to them, the military men later took the victim along in a Golf vehicle which they had brought.

An eyewitness, Seth Owusu Acheampong, also added: 'This morning, we were here when we saw five soldiers, three in uniform, others in mufti stormed here searching for a certain guy, but the guy ran away after seeing them so they arrested two other guys he was sitting with and started beating them. One managed to also run away from their car. But the other Kofi Gunta was arrested and was brutally beaten by the soldiers.

'They fired warning shots, punched the guy, hit his head with stones, and blood was all over. This guy is innocent, the real guy who had a confrontation with the soldier ran away after seeing them.'

He said all onlookers were terrified because the military men threatened to deal with anyone who dared to take videos of the assault.

Meanwhile, the hierarchy of the military is yet to comment on the matter.