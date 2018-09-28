MTN Ghana Foundation Presents Scholarship To 100 Students In Public Tertiary Institutions

MTN Ghana Foundation has awarded scholarships to 100 students from public tertiary institutions across the country under its BRIGHT Scholarship programme.

MTN Bright Scholarship is an initiative by the MTN Ghana Foundation to financially assist needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions to complete their education. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the duration of their studies.

Speaking at a ceremony to present scholarships to the students at MTN House in Accra, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity granted them and also make the effort to exhibit MTN values of Leadership, Integrity and Can Do in their journey through life.

The Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Foundation Prof. Franklyn Manu on his part said, “We are happy to be creating an opportunity to enable these students actualize their dreams. We share in the belief that, educating the people in the communities we operate in, can help close the poverty gap in our country, improve livelihood and help accelerate our quest towards development.”

“We hope these scholarships will help ease the financial burden faced by these students and give them the peace of mind to complete their education without any major difficulties,” he added.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education who was the Special guest of honor commended MTN for the initiative and for creating an enabling platform to help needy students in the country.

MTN Bright Scholarship presentation ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Harrison Dapaah, Vice Chancellor of University of Energy and Natural Resources, Prof. Ofori representative of Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, Executives of MTN Ghana, BRIGHT Scholarship Jury and N.U.G.S President.

MTN BRIGHT Scholarship is in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016. During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. 100 scholarships will be presented to students in public tertiary institutions each year for three years.

The process for the first batch of MTN BRIGHT Scholarship started in April 2018 with a request to qualified students to submit applications for consideration. A total of 1,500 applications were received from students from all 10 regions of Ghana and the number was pruned to 205 applicants. The shortlisted candidates were then interviewed by a panel which comprised academia and accredited human resource personnel.

The panel selected 100 qualified students who were awarded the MTN BRIGHT Scholarships. The list of successful students was published in the newspapers prior to the presentations of the scholarships in Accra.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2017, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a the Tema General Hospital Maternity block, the Neonatal Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation.