CMC, Shippers’ Authority Meets Shipping Lines on Freight Charges

The Cocoa Marketing Company Limited together with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority have engaged carriers and shipping lines to determine freight charges for the carriage of Ghana’s cocoa beans to destination in Europe, the Americas and Asia for next year’s October to September cocoa season.

The shipping as part of the new arrangements are expected to submit their proposals which form an integral part in the process of determination to arrive at an appropriate freight rate based on the negotiations with representatives of the shipping lines and subsequent announcement of an agreed rate for the season.

Speaking at the maiden event of the Annual Cocoa Freight Negotiation Conference in Accra, Titus Glover, the Deputy Minister for Transport said it is expected that the freight rates and conditions that will be arrived at after the negotiations will give Ghana’s cocoa competitive edge on the international market and also engender continued interest in the carriage of Ghana’s cocoa for 2018/2019 and beyond.

He indicated that Ghana’s seaborne trade in 2017 increased by 15.9percent over the year 2016 with total exports for 2017, which includes cocoa shipments, also saw a 10.9percent increase over same year from 5.55 million metric tons to 6.14million metric tons.

According to him, the first half of 2018 has seen seaborne trade saw a further increase by 14.3percent over the same period in 2017 and projected to see a growth of about 10percent in cargo throughput for the rest of 2018.

The Managing Director of CMC, Ato Forson noted that the objective of the conference is to promote local participation aligned with our national interest of Ghana Beyond Aid.

He added that this year’s conference is intended to pursue this objective by reviewing the 2017/2018 crop season and build on the strength to achieve better results.

Mr. Ato Forson recounted the challenges faced and successes chalked in the previous crop season on the international cocoa market after more than 40percent drop in the world market price in 2016.

The period, according to him, also saw the starting point of direct shipment from Kumasi representing a total of 61,000metric tons into the Tema Port.

He intimated this measure was very cost effective since it afford them the avoidance of double handling.

Mr. Forson assured that COCOBOD has put in place various productivity enhancement programmes ranging from hand pollination, irrigation, rehabilitation of infested farms and improvement in warehousing capacity to grow the crop to 1million and above.

He intimated that Ghana has engaged Ivory Coast to collaborate on various fronts ranging from production and research, marketing and processing.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ms. Benonita Bismarck posited that the cocoa freight negotiation provides the stability and predictability that is needed for Ghana’s cocoa industry.

She added that it also ensures that Ghana’s cocoa maintains its premium nature on the international market as Carriers employ their best endeavours in the carriage of this important commodity.

According to her, shipping lines also continue to benefit from these very important Cocoa Freight Negotiations, as they ensure that many of their vessels do not sail empty from Ghana after discharging large volumes of import cargo.

“It also somewhat helps to shield the Lines from the volatility of the freight market, among others,” she intimated.

Ms. Benonita posited that strenuous measures from the logistical point are being put in place to ensure cost competitiveness in the ports for shippers and shipping service providers alike.

She opined that massive expansion works are taking place in both Tema and Takoradi ports to allow for bigger vessels and to ensure quicker turnaround time for all vessels.

According to her, a Paperless cargo clearance system is being vigorously implemented with pre-arrival processes and a robust risk management system as its major pillars.

“It is therefore our hope that, based on these reforms, the seaports of Ghana will continue to be the preferred choice in the sub-region for the Shipping Lines,” she emphasized.

It is her expectation that the Negotiations Ghana would come out with workable freight rates and conditions of shipment that provide a win-win situation for all stakeholders.