‘Our Wives Divorcing Us Because of Fuel Hikes – True Drivers Cry Out

Apart from majority of private drivers who have raised serious concerns over the frequent increment of the prices of petroleum products, a group of public drivers, True Drivers Association, have served notice they will soon demonstrate against the government since their sales have reduced.

Fuel prices at the pumps shot up to GHC5 per litre last week, which triggered a lot of public uproar.

Yaw Barima, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of True Drivers Association told Piesie Okrah on Power 97.9 FM Wednesday evening that because of the fuel hikes, their daily sales have dwindled, thereby affecting their marriages.

He explained that some of his colleagues have been jilted because of "the financial hardships the low sales have brought in their marriages."

"People don't even board our vehicles and we lie in our vehicles like spare tyres," Mr Barima noted as he revealed that passengers are unable to cope with the slight adjustment of fares.

When asked how they feel after forming groups such as 'Drivers for Change' to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and it's then flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2016 general elections, Mr Barima conceded that they"feel so disappointed."

"We didn't understand the slogan we used to campaign for them (NPP)," he worryingly revealed, saying they campaigned for NPP because they thought the erstwhile Mahama administration was heartless with the manner at which it increased fuel prices.

"See, within the eight years of the NDC government, they increased fuel prices to the tune of 9 cedis but in less than 2 years, the Nana Akufo-Addo -led NPP government has increased fuel prices to almost 12 cedis. My brother, it is left with only forty pesewas for the increment to hit 12 cedis," he argued.

Yaw Barima then revelaed that their group, which is made up of over thousand public transport drivers, has resolved to stage a demonstration dubbed "Kume Preko"

against the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

'Kume Preko' is an Akan phrase means "Kill me at once."

The demonstration is set to kick off in early October to register their displeasure towards the frequent increment of fuel prices under the NPP government.

Yaw Barima says the demonstration will be staged because they (the drivers) have been deceived by the president, therefore they have to show the government they won't sit aloof for their businesses to collapse.

TUC Angry

Meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has also kicked against the incessant fuel hikes and have asked government to cut certain levies contributing to the increase in fuel prices.

It said in a statement that the Akufo-Addo led administration must halt the price increment as promised prior to the 2016 general elections.

The statement signed by by acting TUC General Secretary, Joshua Ansah, said the “government must look into the various margins and their impact on fuel pricing,” adding “At current levels, fuel prices have reached an unsustainable peak for Ghanaian workers and their families.”

“As workers, we can longer afford any further increase. Government must do everything it can to halt further increases.

In its manifesto for election 2016, the NPP had promised Ghanaians a reduction in fuel prices. This was to be achieved through abolishing of some of the taxes in the petroleum price build-up and a competent management of the economy such that exchange rate losses will not translate into higher fuel prices.”

It also said “After more than 18 months in government, fuel prices have gone up by an average of more than 25 percent. Between January 2017 and now fuel prices have been adjusted upwards on 16 different occasions. This was not what Ghanaians were promised. In this same period, the minimum wage has gone by 20 per cent.”

The TUC also criticized the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, who said the situation would have been worst if the NDC were in power.

“It is important for government and its functionaries to understand that dealing with matters as important as fuel prices, we eschew conjectures. The reality is that the Mahama-led administration is no longer in power. [Akufo-Addo-led] administration is in power. And despite the interventions the Minster talked about, fuel prices are rising and Ghanaians are unhappy about it. We require leadership and solutions on how to bring down the prices and not sermon on what would have happened if Mahama-led administration were to be in office,” the statement added.