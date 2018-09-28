Safety On Our Roads: Goodwill Ambassadors, Advocates Unveiled

The National Road and Safety Commission (NRSC), as part of its mandate to promote road safety in Ghana, on Thursday inaugurated its goodwill ambassadors, advocates and communicators in Accra.

The ambassadors, communicators and advocates, totalling 50, are to help the NRSC to educate on and advocate for behavioural change to help minimise road crashes as well as casualties in the country.

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the Deputy Minister of Transport, said road safety required a more disciplinary approach that combined emergency services and education to the benefit of the country.

He said everyday six people died due to road crashes adding that as at August, this year, 8,874 people were involved in road crashes, out of which 1,546 died.

He said the most important role of road safety institutions was raising awareness about the dangers on the road and called for public collaboration to propagate road safety regulations and its adherence.

'Road safety regulators cannot be everywhere and the idea to have advocates and communicators would help to sustain the education on road safety and would go a long way to assist the DVLA to reach out to various sessions of society.'

Mr Titus-Glover noted that the challenge the NRSC faced was empowerment and that currently there was a policy before Cabinet for amendment to give them some powers in terms of compliance.

He said it was the mandate of the Ministry to support its agencies, particularly the NRSC and the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority, and that it would do its best to ensure that targets of reducing road crashes were met.

'It is my hope and prayer that you would go out there with the mantle of speaking on behalf of road safety institutions, and use your enviable positions to influence the people on the need to adhere to road safety regulations.'

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, the Head of NRSC, said the goodwill ambassadors, advocates and communicators would be working voluntarily and would target to reach out to places where the Commission could not reach.

He said the key communication would be on reducing high speed, minimising distractive driving, managing pedestrian safety, and ensuring the passenger and motorcyclists' safety through regular meetings.

Mr Atuahene said the Commission had put in place strategic tools to enhance communication, saying the use of social media, road user education, outreach, campaigns, publicity materials, billboards and lollipop stands would be among the tools.

Drivers, passengers, pedestrian, vehicle owners, children and the entire Ghanaian populace would be the target to help increase visibility, social corporate responsibility, improve national image and the country's economy, and create opportunities to build a Ghana beyond Aid.

Mr Atuahene said the ambassadors include administrators, members of the clergy, politicians, media personnel, musicians and opinion leaders.