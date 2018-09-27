Audio: Expect More Expired Food Products For Distribution If…. - NADMO

Ghana risk experiencing another distribution of expired food products to disaster victims if government fails to employ more National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) personnel, Ashanti Regional NADMO Director, Kwabena Nsenkyire has said.

According to him, the insufficiencies NADMO personnel across the country make it difficult to do thorough investigations in identifying the expired food products before distribution.

His comment came in the wakeof reported expired products that left a number of disaster victims hospitalized shortly after they consumed food prepared with oil and rice donated by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the Upper West Regional NADMO.

It emerged some of the oil distributed to the disaster victims had expired on August 28 and September 1 this year when the vice president had donated the items on September 21 and 22.

Speaking in an interview with Otec News in Kumasi on Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Assembly Member for Dichemso Electoral Area in Kumasi, Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyire stated that NADMO need financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance as a matter of urgency to employ more people to ensure effectiveness in discharging their duties.

“Ashanti Regional branch of NADMO has 157 staff, I am the only person in charge and all the staff I met has been in post for over 18 years so if you are working with them and you don’t take care definitely something might happen,” he said.

“Agro chemicals, rice, mattresses, oils and other goods are in the same stores. As a Regional Director am not in charge of stores so how can I identified and separate expired once from them in times of distribution,” he quizzed.

The Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) added that “we have not been given clearance to employ people so as a Regional Director I cannot supervise all the goods and until we get clearance to employ people this is exactly what is going to happen,”