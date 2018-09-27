Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson Appointed First Female Pro-Vice Chancellor Of KNUST

Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson has been appointed the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana.

As the first female to occupy that position in the University, she was appointed by the Council of the University at its 250th meeting held on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Until her appointment Prof. (Mrs.) Dickson was the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy in 1994. She pursued graduate studies leading to the award of MPharm. in Pharmacognosy in 1999 and was appointed a lecturer the following year in the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, KNUST.

In 2003 she was awarded a Commonwealth scholarship to pursue a PhD at Kings' College London, University of London, UK.

She returned to teaching at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2007 and was promoted to a Senior Lecturer in 2009 and further to an Associate Professor in 2014.

Prof. Dickson is a Phytochemist whose work spans the areas of bioactive natural products in the management of communicable and non-communicable diseases and she has been devoting time to natural products research with anti-infective, wound-healing, anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic and antidiabetic properties among others; based on their ethnopharmacological usage.

Her research has led to the isolation and structure elucidation of several bioactive natural products including cassane furanoditerpenoids, coumarins, alkaloids, glucosides and flavonoids with potentials as leads in drug discovery. She has attended and presented research papers at several local and international conferences; and has over 50 publications in peer reviewed International Journals to her credit.

She serves as a reviewer for several journals in pharmacognosy, natural products and phytochemistry as well as a reviewer for South Africa's National Research Foundation and the KNUST Research Fund (KReF).

Professor Dickson has been actively involved in the evaluation of papers of academic staff for promotion in both local and international universities and has been an assessor and external examiner for PhD theses locally and internationally.

Professor Dickson has been the Head of Department of Pharmacognosy for three terms from 2009 to 2013. Before her appointment as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, she was the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and also acted as Provost of the College of Health Sciences in the absence of the Provost.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson is a board member of the Ghana Pharmacy Council and Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana. Before her appointment, she was the Chairperson of the Education sub-committee of the Pharmacy Council and serves as an examiner in the Ghana Pharmacy Council Professional Qualifying Examination for pharmacy graduates.

She also served on the Continuous Professional Development Technical Committee of the Pharmacy Council.

As a fellow of the Ghana College of Pharmacists, she has served on several committees locally and internationally in the area of Pharmacy Education and Training.

She is currently a member of the Steering Committee of the Ghana National Medicines Policy Programme.

Prof. Dickson is a member of several local and international organizations including the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA), Society of Medicinal Plant Research (GA), International Society of Ethnopharmacology (ISEP), Phytochemical Society of Europe (PSE) and American Society of Pharmacognosists.