GIBA Tells Ministry Of Communication To Stick To The Original Road Map

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has made a clarion call on the Ministry of Communication to stick to the original plan of transiting the country from analogue to digital through the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform, instead of using the satellite transmissions Direct-to-Home (DTH) service.

The group indicated that the move to use the DTH service would deprive the state off its sovereign control of the satellite in space.

“In the event of a national state of emergency, even though the communication laws give the President power to have priority over any mass communication platform, those powers cannot be extended to the satellite in space.”

The economic model for the DTT, which the nation spent millions of tax payers' money on, would be totally eroded.

These comments were made in relation to the growing tension between media owners and practitioners, the Ministry of Communication (MoC), and the China's media dragon, Star Times.

It was made by Mr Prince Harry Crystal, Executive Council Member of the group, at a forum organised by IMANI Ghana to unpack Ghana's dance with China's media dragon, Star Times, yesterday in Accra.

The forum sought to question Ghanaian media owners and practitioners about their fear of competition from the Chinese company, or if Ghana is simply unclear about the Chinese state-led media strategy in Africa?

Speaking at the programme, Mr Crystal indicated that the government of Ghana agreed with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to migrate from analogue to digital television broadcasting using the DTT, so a deviation from it would not be consistent with the agreed road map.

He said the migration process was of national priority, hence, must be of serious concern if a change was being made.

He said the migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting would have an impact on almost every citizen of this country, considering the pervasiveness of television access, and the reliance of the populace on TV for information dissemination, education and entertainment.

“Hence GIBA would continue to fight for the rights of the broadcasters against all moves and plans to mortgage the Ghanaian broadcast space to a foreign company, which would not even adhere to the roadmap,” Mr Crystal argued.

Background

In 2006, Ghana and other members of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) signed an agreement in Geneva that specified June 17, 2015 as the deadline for all countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Russia to migrate from analogue to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) broadcasting technology.

The DTT was preferred to Direct-To-Home (DTH) because it would be fully under the control of the government, while this not the case with the DTH.

This is because the latter implies that the country would essentially depend on satellite broadcasting for communications to households, even though the state would have no sovereign control of the satellite in space

The deadline for the migration from analogue to digital has since suffered three postponements. Although the global deadline is 2020, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) urged governments to migrate from analogue broadcasting to digital by June 2015, which Ghana could not meet, and so rescheduled it to June 2016, which it failed again to achieve.

September 21, 2017 became the new deadline, but that was also missed, and so the government pushed the country's full migration to 2018, which is already nine months old.

In 2012, Ghana's Ministry of Communications under the previous government signed a contract with Chinese media Star Times to obtain funds from Chinese Exim Bank and construct a digital platform in a year. But, Star Times could not secure the funds, because it could not meet the technical requirements of the bank after two years – that is 2014. The contract was then abrogated by the MoC, following which Star Times sued the MoC.

However, Star Times lost both locally and at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), because the ground for abrogation (which was non-performance) was justified. In 2015, there was a new Request for Proposal, but, this time, both financial and technical proposals were needed, since Exim bank was no longer a variable in the equation.

K-Net Limited, an indigenous company, won the bid and has currently completed about 95% of the platform that Chinese Star Times could not build. K-Net also proposed that resources from the analogue space could be sold to fund the construction of the digital platform, so that there would be no need to go for loans.

Yet, the MoC, under a new government, has sidelined all the laid down processes and appears to be in bed with the same Star Times. Stakeholders believe the Chinese-owned Star Times has covertly been given the pass by the Ministry, and is now emboldened to overtly penetrate the Ghanaian media market amidst sumptuous tax waivers granted the Chinese that hard-nosed Ghanaian businesses in the same media space can only dream about.

Currently, the Chinese government is providing access to satellite TV for 300 villages in Ghana, as part of a bigger project to provide 10,000 villages in Africa with satellite TV access to improve access to information on the continent, under which Star Times would manage the Ghana aspect.