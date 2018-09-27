Northern Region NPP Chairman Accused Of Building Fuel Stations Illegally

Residents in the Sagnarigu municipality have accused chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern region, Mohammed Bantima Samba of illegally constructing fuel filling stations at two different residential areas in the region.

The NPP Chairman is reported of ignoring all warnings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The fuel station is sited on a residential plot within an area designated for the development of dwelling houses only in the approved plan of the area.

Samba and his Excel Oil accomplices have allegedly threatened to use their political and money influence in power to deal with any NPA official who crosses their path over the illegal construction works.

File photo

In June, 2018, the residents have sent a petition to the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) inviting it to block the construction of a fuel station in the heart of the neighborhood. They protested the siting of the fuel station continuously for four straight months by multiple petitions to the agencies in charge environmental and public safety.

The Environmental Protection Agency(NPA), National Petroleum Authority(NPA), Ghana National Fire Service, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, Town and Country Planning and office of the Regional Minister were all petitioned.