IMF exposes NDC's ignorance, vindicates Dr. Bawumia on $2b Sino hydro deal

Richard Kofi Boahen, Sunyani

Following the International Monetary Fund clarification of the $2billion Sinohydro deal with China as not a loan, the lies of Haruna Iddrisu, Cassiel Ato Forson, Adongo and the minority have been exposed as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is vindicated.

The clarification comes after the NDC’s letter jointly signed by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Cassiel Ato Forson, who is a Ranking Member of the Finance Committee dated August 10, 2018, was sent to the IMF Resident representative in Ghana, Natalia A. Koliadina and copied to the Country Director of the World Bank.

It notified the Bretton Woods institutions “on the illegality and technical concerns on the Sinohydro transaction between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro of Ghana and Sinohydro of China.”

In a Press Statement in Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo NPP Regional Communications Director, Asare-Bediako Seth said "time has once again vindicated the Vice President of Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the International Monetary Fund has said government's $2bn with China to provide infrastructure in return for processed bauxite, cannot be classified as a loan."

"Dr. Bawumia has constantly maintained that, the deal is a creative solution to Ghana’s infrastructure deficit because it is leveraging what you have to get what you don't have and therefore cannot be termed as a loan", the Statement said.

"Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in simplification describe it as, government bringing land and China bringing a tractor."

"According to him, the $2 billion barter deal signed between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro of China is expected to bring massive transformation, especially in the road sector, many world-class roads, including dual carriages and overpasses, would be constructed throughout Ghana but the NDC is against such development."

Mr. Asare-Bediako, who is also called ABS, suspects strongly that the NDC are "afraid that the deal would see to the unprecedented infrastructural development of the country," hence, "the minority NDC is doing everything within its power to sabotage the deal but IMF says the deal cannot be classified as a loan." ([email protected])