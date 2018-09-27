Driver Fined For Stealing Diesel

A driver, Samuel Bobie has been sentence to a fine of GH¢360.00 by the Kade District Court presided over by Ms Felicia Anane Antwi for stealing diesel.

Bobie would in default go to prison for three months in hard labour.

Detective Inspector Isaac Owusu Achiaw, prosecuting, said Bobie stole the diesel by siphoning it from a DAF truck owned by Ranford Wiafe a businessman

The Prosecutor said the complainant had experienced theft of diesel from his truck and therefore asked two of his workers to keep watch on the vehicle.

The two men hid in an uncompleted building by the parked vehicle and kept watch. In the night of June 16, at about 2am, the accused proceeded to the spot where the vehicle had been parked with two Jerry-cans.

The witness observed as the accused siphoned and carried the filled Jerry-cans of diesel, which he stole from the vehicle and headed towards home.

The witnesses came out of their hide out and followed the accused; the accused realizing that he was being pursued abandoned the booty and took to his heels but was chased and arrested.

He was handed over to the police and after interrogations; he admitted the offence and was charged before the court.

GNA