ATWAG On World Tourism Day

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) wishes all Ghanaians happy World Tourism Day.

As we celebrate this special day, we would like to impress upon all stakeholders of the tourism industry to put in their best to ensure that Ghana's tourism moves up to a higher pedestal.

As important as tourism is to sustainable development, we particularly charge the government not to relent on efforts to make Ghana a preferred tourism destination.

In tandem with this year's theme of digital transformation and government's promise in their 2016 manifesto to "invest in Tourism IT as an enabler, to improve knowledge and the sharing of information about tourism opportunities in the country," we urge the government to up its game in this regard.

ATWAG would also use this opportunity to encourage private businesses to also invest in our tourism sector.

To all tourism writers, let us continue to highlight the relevant tourism-related issues to help project the sector.

Signed:

Kwame Dadzie

(PRO, ATWAG)