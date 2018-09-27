Afenyo-Markin May Be Offside

MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

It is not clear what the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, in the Central Region, means when Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin asserts that the Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo, “cannot force the Constitution to act in his favor [simply] because he has issues with the Board Chair” of the Auditor-General’s Department, Prof. Edward Duah Agyemang” (See “Pack Out – Afenyo-Markin Tells Auditor-General” ThePublisherOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 9/24/18). That is a very disingenuous statement for him to make because there is absolutely no reason why Mr. Domelevo cannot or should not take advantage of any constitutional rights and/or privileges so granted him in his official capacity as the civil service’s chief fiscal sleuth or policeman, if he has a very strong reason to believe that he is not being allowed the requisite discretionary wiggle room that he needs to effectively function or perform his duties.

Then also, it is quite clear from the above-referenced news story under discussion that Prof. Duah Agyemang may, indeed, have interfered with the work of the Auditor-General by rather suspiciously demanding why Mr. Domelevo would decide to revisit and re-audit past fiscal records that have already been audited. Well, it goes without saying that if the Auditor-General feels strongly that some past audited records may not have been properly done and has the necessary proof or evidence to show for the same, then, of course, there is absolutely no reason why Prof. Duah Agyemang, the Board Chairman of the Audit Services Department should so earnestly and cavalierly presume to second-guess Mr. Domelevo. Does somebody have anything to hide such that the Auditor-General’s apparently “curious” prying may resurrect old ghosts or expose some jealously guarded and protected closeted skeletons? Maybe we need to know what Prof. Duah Agyemang claims to have been reported or passed on to him by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) that caused the Audit Services Board Chairman to question why Mr. Domelevo wanted to revisit some already audited past accounts of some previous regimes.

It also appears to me that Prof. Duah Agyemang may have served as CEO of a major government agency or department previously and still has a hangover over his administrative “bossiness” from that era which is preventing him from fully appreciating the fact that the duties of a CEO are very different from those of the Board Chairman of even the same government agency or department. Indeed, about the one issue on which I unreservedly stand on the same platform as Mr. Afenyo-Markin regards the unsavory spillage of Mr. Domelevo’s conflict with Prof. Duah Agyemang in any public lecture presentations done by the former, unless it can also be proven that Prof. Duah Agyemang has equally made it a routine habit or interspersing or spicing up any public lectures or media interviews that he may have granted with hints or snippets of any details of his professional differences with the Auditor-General.

But, of course, the say-so on whether Mr. Domelevo gets to keep his job as Auditor-General or not does not rest with the Effutu Constituency legislator. That privilege is the especial preserve of the President and any other official so categorically designated or empowered by the Constitution to do so. Mr. Afenyo-Markin is, however, right to counsel Mr. Domelevo of the fact that while the latter’s grievances are being presently investigated by the Presidency, it is flagrantly inappropriate for the Auditor-General to play to the gallery in hopes of whipping up popular sentiments against Prof. Duah Agyemang. That would be tantamount to prejudicially undermining the integrity of ongoing investigations by the Presidency. A word to the wise….

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

September 24, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]