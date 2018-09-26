-
Watch the Latest Full Ghanaian and Nigerian Hotest Movies Online
-
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world
Even if you’re on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there – Will RogersBy: Will Rogers
Even if you’re on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there – Will RogersBy: Will Rogers
Grow Advance Ghana Gets Support From Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi
The member of Parliament for Prestea Valley Constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng- Gyasi (Mrs.) who also doubles as the Deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources has donated an amount of Two Thousand Ghana (Ghc2,000) to a Prestea Himan based NGO, Grow Advance Ghana.
The donations is to assist the NGO to help orphans within the municipality to enrol in basic schools this academic year.
The donations was received by Ms Gina Odoom who is the President of Grow Advancement Ghana Foundationin at Himan in the Prestea Huni-valley Constiturncy.
Ms Gina Odoom promised to use the money judiciously to help the needy and vulnerable in the society and also ask for more support of such nature from individuals and civil society groups.
She expressed her gratitude to Hon. Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi for her kind gesture.