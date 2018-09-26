Grow Advance Ghana Gets Support From Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi

The member of Parliament for Prestea Valley Constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng- Gyasi (Mrs.) who also doubles as the Deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources has donated an amount of Two Thousand Ghana (Ghc2,000) to a Prestea Himan based NGO, Grow Advance Ghana.

The donations is to assist the NGO to help orphans within the municipality to enrol in basic schools this academic year.

The donations was received by Ms Gina Odoom who is the President of Grow Advancement Ghana Foundationin at Himan in the Prestea Huni-valley Constiturncy.

Ms Gina Odoom promised to use the money judiciously to help the needy and vulnerable in the society and also ask for more support of such nature from individuals and civil society groups.

She expressed her gratitude to Hon. Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi for her kind gesture.