Ghana Stands To Benefit More From $2 Billion Sinohydro Deal

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana says the $2 billion Sinohydro deal with government is not the only support his country is willing to give Ghana.

Shi Ting Wang said they will support the government of Ghana to achieve its economic developmental targets and the Sinohydro deal is just one of the many good things his country has under its sleeves for Ghana.

Mr Wang said the $2 billion framework is “only one example that China in the future will continue to give our support in the areas that concern your government.”

The Ambassador made the comment when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye on Wednesday.

The Sinohydro infrastructure deal is a Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the government and Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China for the construction of priority infrastructure projects within a period of three years.

The construction of intra-urban and national roads forms the first phase of the MPSA is expected to commence before the end of 2018.

A second phase of the project will cost $1.5 billion and will include the building of hospitals, schools, bridges and roads in rural communities.

Related: Gov't on course to close $30bn infrastructure deficit with Sinohydro bauxite deal

The project forms part of the government’s agenda to bridge the country’s infrastructural gap.

The deal has been described by government as a barter agreement to open up a new financing model for Ghana’s future infrastructure projects.

Although the Minority insists the structure of the deal seems more of a loan than barter and will leave Ghana in huge debts, government disagrees saying the agreement is the best for the country.

China says it will do more. Mr Wang said China will continue to respond to the country’s call for support anytime.

“We will continue to answer the calls of support for president Akufo-Addo’s policy initiative – One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and Ghana beyond aid.

“We will work closely with you for the development of Ghana,” he told the gathering which included Joy News Parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku Gakpo

The Speaker, in turn, thanked the Chinese Ambassador for their support in various spheres of government’s development initiatives.

“Our people are grateful for the National Theatre which stands in the name of your country and a number of infrastructure projects by way of roads and now we are looking forward to railway development and other areas of economic activities.

“These I believe will all go to deepen the relationship between your good country and ourselves,” Prof Ocquaye said.