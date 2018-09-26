UW NDC Demands Apology Over Expired Foods At NADMO

The Upper West Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on government to apologize to the people of the Upper West Region for donating expired consumables to flood victims in the region.

The party says the expired products have left the disaster victims in greater pain.

They want an explanation from the Upper West regional minister and his deputy detailing how they misled the Vice President to donate expired products to the people.

The Upper West Region's communications officer Puo-ire Prosper made the statement at a press conference in Wa.

''Today the love for kingly power and it associated glamour has blinded Dr. Bawumia to our plight and has further hardened his heart to the extent that he serves our people with expired items in their times of vulnerability and sincere need,'' he stated.

He called for the Regional NADMO boss to be relieved of his position.

Background

Vice president, Dr Mahmudu Bawumia last Saturday led a high-powered delegation to the Upper West Region to commiserate with victims of recent floods and also donated relief items to the affected persons.

Some of the items donated to the victims by the vice president include blankets, buckets, bags of rice, vegetable cooking oil, maize, mattresses, clothing and polymats.

It, however, turned out that some of the items donated especially the consumables were expired which really cut shot the joy of the victims when they opened the items. Some of the victims who consumed the rice made from the oil complained of stomachache and others had diarrhea.

For the Obaapapa vegetable cooking oil, the expiry dare on 2 twenty litre oil bottles carried different dates. One has 1st September, 2018 embossed with a black ink on top of the bottle whilst the other is 28 August 2018. For the jasmine mini bag of rice, there was no expiry date written on them.

Mr. Puo-ire recommended that the government should with immediate effect remedy the embarrassment by coming to the aid of the victims in a dignified and proper manner.

In addition he called on the government to do a wider research of the disaster victims and add all those who were excluded on partisan basis.

''Governance is a whole enterprise in which players must be mindful to eschew pretense, hero worship and vexatious populism,'' he admonished.