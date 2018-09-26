300 People Displaced After Tordze River Overflow

More than 300 people at Kpetoe, Afegame and Agorhokpo in the Agortime Ziope District have been displaced following the overflow of the Tordze River.

Continuous torrential rains in the region also submerged about 24 houses sited along the river banks.

Briefing the press after assessing the affected areas, Mr. Divine Bosson, Regional Manager, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said affected persons would receive relief items and called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to switch off power in the affected areas to avert fire disaster whilst the condition was brought under control.

Mr. Taylor Tarkum, Deputy Regional Director, Operations, NADMO said the overflow had cut off the communities.

He said a temporary shelter would be provided for affected persons.