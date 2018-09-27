New Awards To Recognize African Development Partners

The Lead Initiative Global in partnership with other stakeholders on Tuesday launched the African Development Partners Awards in Accra to honour colleagues working towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The annual Awards was launched to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and attainment on the African continent as well as provide a platform for strong visibility of the goals.

Mr Stephen Selassie Asuom, a member of the Lead Initiative Global, speaking on the awards, said the award scheme would be held across the continent with the aim of inspiring a number of the initiatives that various organisations were engaged in across Africa towards the attainment of the SDGs.

Mr Asuom said the award would serve as an incentive to analyse the achievement of the SDGs before the end of 2030 and also serve as an opportunity to showcase some of the initiatives adopted by African organisations to achieve the SDGs during the year under review for the award.

He said the award would also be a platform to set higher standards towards the effective implementation of the targets and indicators of the SDGs and also serve as a means of deepening the partnerships among government institutions, private sector, Civil Society Organisations, faith-based organisations and traditional authorities.

The award will also be recognising the efforts by every stakeholder playing active role geared towards the attainment of the SDGs across the continent.

Mr Asuom said the winners of the awards would be made to champion the activities channelled towards the attainment of the SDGs in their categories.

The maiden awards will be held in September 2019.

Professor Okoe Amartey, Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, commended the organisers of the award, describing it as an initiative that needed to be supported by all to ensure that it inspired the attainment of the SDGs to make society a better place.

He urged all stakeholders to continuously keep eyes on the goals and not be distracted towards the achievement of the various targets and indicators.