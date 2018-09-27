Ghana Standards Authority Honours Two Members

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has said goodbye to two of its illustrious staff at a well-attended reception held in their honour.

Mr. Richard Kwabena Dollah, immediate past Head of the Industrial Metrology Department, served the authority for 27 years; while Mr. Eric Acheampong, until recently the Director of the Metrology Division, is leaving the GSA after 28 years.

Citations and an undisclosed amount of money from both Management and the Governing Board were presented to the seniors in recognition of their hard work, dedication and long service to GSA.

The two are reputed to be among pioneers who got the Metrology Division off the ground and their great work and sacrifice has made the division as strong as it is today.

Present at the celebration were Mr. Mark Taylor, who represented the Governing Board of GSA, Dr Poku Adusei, the Deputy Director General (General Services), Mr. Charles Amoako, the Deputy Director General (Operations), Mr. Kofi Nagetey Deputy Director General (Conformity Assessment) as well as Dr Kofi Amponsah-Bediako, Director of Corporate Communications, who was the moderator.

Various solidarity messages, from management and colleagues, acknowledged the dedication and work ethics of the two exiting staff.

Mr. Taylor, who chaired the occasion, commended the retirees for their dedication, loyalty and commitment to duty and encouraged active staff members to match their glowing performance.

On his part, Dr. Adusei expressed the gratitude and appreciation of GSA to the retirees for their contributions towards the advancement of GSA during their long stay with the authority.

'The two leave behind a professional legacy that should be emulated by their peers, as they proceed on retirement,' said Dr. Adusei.