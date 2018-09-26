Second Lady Samira Unveils School Block

The Second Lady, Mrs Hajia Samira Bawumia has inaugurated a model kindergarten block for the Holy Quran Basic School at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region.

The school, constructed by the Ministry of Education, has a head teacher's office, a store room, a recreational ground, washrooms and a disability friendly entry point.

Mrs Bawumia in her inaugural speech said the provision of good kindergarten facilities helps children to build their confidence and competence in literacy, as they climb the educational ladder.

She said the provision of the facility showed government's commitment to ensure quality education delivery from the basic to the tertiary level.

As part of the occasion, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project, established by the office of the Second Lady also presented reading books and other learning materials to five basic schools in the Agona West Municipality to enhance teaching and learning among pupils and students.

Mrs Bawumia urged the heads of the recipient schools to assist the children to put the learning materials to good.

She said the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy had brought about equal opportunity to Ghanaian children and access to secondary education.

She said the government would provide more classroom blocks and dormitories to help absorb the growing students' population.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education said the government was ever prepared to sink more resources into school infrastructural development to improve education.

He said research had showed that a child's brain is developed at the age of five years, and that there was the need for more kindergarten structures to help strengthen educational foundation.

Ms Bettey Essel, the Agona West Municipal Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Second Lady for her immense contribution towards promoting education in the area.

She gave the assurance that the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders in the municipality would continue to promote quality teaching and learning to ensure children have a better future.

Ms Essel urged parents to commit more of their resources into the education of their children by providing them with basic needs such as; school bags, sandals and textbooks, among others.

Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, who chaired the function, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the Free Senior High School, which he said, had relieved many Ghanaian Parents.

Among personalities at the function were Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Dennis Armah Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive and other Directors of Education.