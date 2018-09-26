Mahama Speaks; ‘God Allowed Our Defeat For Ghanaians To Compare Us With NPP’

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) defeat in the 2016 election, was allowed by God for a purpose.

According to him, the party's defeat offered Ghanaians an opportunity to compare the performance of the previous National Democratic Congress with that of the current New Patriotic Party government.

“Sometimes we set our hearts on something but God will not give it to you; but whatever God does is good because it was God who made us lose the election,” the former President stated.

“We have faith that Ghanaians have both tasted water and alcohol so they know which one is appropriate. I have faith we will be victorious in the 2020 election,” said the former President in the Central Region today [Wednesday], where he officially launched his campaign for the NDC’s flagbearership race”.

Party funds won't be diverted

Addressing enthusiastic supporters of the party in the Awutu Senya Constituency, Mr. Mahama said the party had learnt its lessons and will ensure that campaign funds are not diverted.

“I have noted all our mistakes. We realized campaign funds were diverted, but we have learnt our lessons. We will ensure campaign funds go through the right channel to get the campaign done. In 2020, we must rise up and be vigilant. I am confident that at the end of the polls, NDC will be declared winner.”

The former President encouraged his supporters to engage in a decent campaign ahead of the election.

“Let's all contest because we all have the same aim; but let us allow party supporters to elect who they wish. As our aim is one, it will be unnecessary to verbally attack one another because we support different aspirants. After that, both winners and losers will unite to contest election 2020. My other brothers will also come to you. When they do, listen to them quietly and see what they can also do. As for who is good enough to lead the NDC, we will find out on that day” he noted.

John Mahama joins race

John Mahama formally declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) presidential primaries after his letter of intent was presented to the party on his behalf by a delegation led by former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum at the NDC headquarters Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Accra.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions, with some members of the NDC in particular, backing him firmly.

But critics of the decision are of the view that since Mahama has gone through the structures of the political ladder, his experience will be more beneficial now as a statesman and not as a President.

Despite leading the NDC to the worst election performance by an incumbent, Mr. Mahama still retained significant support from the party.

He was a mainstay in NDC's unity walks aimed at reorganizing the party, and he also elicited massive support from the grassroots, which continually urged him to declare his intent to run for the presidency.

The 10 Regional Chairmen of the NDC in 2017 also backed the candidature of Mr. Mahama for election 2020. Some 94 MPs of the party have also endorsed his candidature for 2020.