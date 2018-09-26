Bawumia Should Concentrate On Job And Leave Politics To John Boadu

It is undeniable fact that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was pain in the neck of the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 electioneering campaign. Through the various fora he addressed in Accra, and even outside the country, the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana was able to punch holes in the economic policies of the Mahama government.

In fact, he predicted some years back that some banks in the country were in distressed situations and would collapse should the government fail to put the right economic policies in place. Today, not only have the banks collapsed as predicted, but it has led to hundreds of workers losing their jobs and currently idling at home. At a point in time, President Mahama, who was not feeling comfortable with the way Dr Bawumia was tearing into shreds his economic policies, was compelled to react at an NDC rally at the Trade Fair Site in Accra.

In the nutshell, one cannot talk about President Akufo-Addo's victory in the 2016 election without mentioning the name Bawumia. Economic theories he propagated were well accepted both in Ghana and the outside world. Also, because of the work he did in 2016, the now opposition NDC cannot talk about economic matters in the country without mentioning him, because he really tormented them.

This does not, however, mean that Dr Bawumia should also descend into the gutter with the NDC communicators who are persistently attacking him on the airwaves. Yesterday, both Adom FM and Citi FM radio stations took him (Bawumia) on for doing petty politicking instead of concentrating on his job as Vice President.

The Chronicle agrees a hundred percent with this public admonition, because this is not the time to do politics – it is the time to concentrate and come out with policies that will solve the numerous challenges confronting the country.

The attack on him by the opposition, concerning fuel increases, the depreciation of cedi against the US dollar, and general economic hardship in the country, should be expected. What Dr Bawumia should be doing now is to think outside the box and find a lasting solution to the current economic problem.

He should allow Mr John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his team of communicators to do the politics with NDC.

This does not, however, mean that he should keep quiet and fold his arms if he gets the opportunity to set the records straight.

What The Chronicle is against is the petty politics associated with his comments on economic issues confronting the country, as if he is still in the opposition. The NDC will be happy with the current economic condition, because, as an opposition party, they want the government to fail so they could capitalise on the situation to come back to power.

The opposition would, therefore, be happy if the Vice President is prepared to dance to the tune of the songs they are singing. Dr Bawumia should be able to read in between the lines, instead of falling for the bait.

The electioneering campaign is over, what Ghanaians want from him and his government is sound policies that would ameliorate the current hardship. It is the hope of The Chronicle that the political advisors of Dr Bawumiah will also advise him to stick to issues instead of politics. Using official programmes to do trivial politics should no more be countenanced.Bawumia should concentrate on job and leave politics to John Boadu

