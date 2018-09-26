modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
37 minutes ago | Regional News

Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr Surprises Mensakrom With Gifts

Theodore Viwotor

The NDC member of parliament for Agona East, Obaatanpa Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr and her able executives have visited Nananom and the people of Agona Mensakrom. This surprise visit with gifts to both the adults and children of the town brought so much joy during her four hour visit.

She knocked at the door of Nananom first,walked through town with everyone joining when they realised Obaatanpa was in town. The ceremony ended at their community centre which was donated to them by Obaatanpa some years ago.

She told them in her speech that the programme had nothing to do with NDC and NPP. " I miss you all and that's why I have come. I am here to share with every one" - she stated.

The excited children got to eat and drink with her and the adults got their share of rice and envelope each .

They exclaimed .... "we like an MP who will visit and share gifts now and NOT those who will visit in 2020 because of votes".

9262018105342 n6jum8x432 9b7dcd5bc2da4a3ca1358f84844a40ea

9262018105344 0f72ylkxwr 2b902e415f3240bb9fdd07d30d248280

9262018105346 1j041p5cbv 21bb43e6d91d434e906344d13f105354

9262018105348 wcsevihuto 67c7380429dd4837a856e0f14c2fc4a0

9262018105351 qulxoba443 070f7c3162aa4ec1a085f554f34049d5

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1To be or not to be depends on you.

By: Asare Michael quot-img-1
body-container-line