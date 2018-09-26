Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr Surprises Mensakrom With Gifts

The NDC member of parliament for Agona East, Obaatanpa Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr and her able executives have visited Nananom and the people of Agona Mensakrom. This surprise visit with gifts to both the adults and children of the town brought so much joy during her four hour visit.

She knocked at the door of Nananom first,walked through town with everyone joining when they realised Obaatanpa was in town. The ceremony ended at their community centre which was donated to them by Obaatanpa some years ago.

She told them in her speech that the programme had nothing to do with NDC and NPP. " I miss you all and that's why I have come. I am here to share with every one" - she stated.

The excited children got to eat and drink with her and the adults got their share of rice and envelope each .

They exclaimed .... "we like an MP who will visit and share gifts now and NOT those who will visit in 2020 because of votes".