Parliament Vets Oppong Nkrumah, Other Appointees In October

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has scheduled the 26th and 28 October to vet nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo for various ministerial positions.

This follows the referral of the list of nominees from the Presidency to the Committee by Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye.

Some new appointments were made in the recent ministerial reshuffle.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, reshuffled his appointees. While reassigning others, the president also brought some new faces on board.

In that reshuffle, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu was named as Minister for Energy.

File photo: Appointments Committee

Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was also moved to Zongo and Inner Cities Development, while the current sector Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was re-assigned to the office of the Vice President.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah [then Deputy Information Minister] was also elevated as the substantive Minister for Information.

Others were also moved to different portfolios.

Per Ghana's laws, ministers moved to other ministries do not require a second vetting, but deputy ministers elevated would have to go through that process.

Information Minister nominee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gender Minister nominee, Cynthia Morrison and Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage, have their vetting slated for October 26, 2018, while Brong Ahafo Regional Minister nominee, Evans Opoku Bobbie, Deputy Bono Ahafo Regional Minster nominee, Martin Gyarko, and Deputy Eastern Regional Minister nominee, Samuel Nuertey Aryeetey, will meet Parliament's Appointment Committee on Friday 28th October.